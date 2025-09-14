Is it too late to apply for a college grant?

I hadn’t planned on starting a third-level college course but received a place in the recent CAO offers. Looking at figures online, I think I might be eligible for a grant. Is it too late to apply?

No, it’s not too late. Susi continues to accept applications for the academic year 2025/26. Applications can be made online.

Check out the eligibility indicator on Susi’s website to get an indication of your eligibility for funding. There are also rules based on nationality and residency status. Susi has a support section online and is available to answer questions by phone, email or social media.

Susi administers two types of grants: maintenance grants and fee grants.

Maintenance grants help students with their living costs and are paid directly to the student’s bank account.

Fee grants can pay the student contribution, the cost of essential field trips or tuition fees for students who do not qualify for the free fees scheme.

The income eligibility thresholds have been rising in recent budgets, so you may well be eligible for some support. In fact, thousands of eligible third-level students in households with incomes of up to €100,000 have been missing out on grants worth €500 upwards.

If you are successful and are awarded a maintenance grant by Susi, you will get an award letter. This letter will outline the grant rate awarded to you.

To receive your maintenance grant payment, you will need to ensure you complete the following steps:

You must be registered with your college for the academic year 2025/26.

Your college must confirm your registration with Susi at least one week before the next payment date (Susi will contact your college directly to confirm your registration).

Your bank details must be submitted online through the “my banking” section in your Susi student portal at least 10 days before the payment is due.

You can see updates on your payment status in the “my payments” section and also see your payment date once your payment has been processed.

Susi will make weekly maintenance grant payments on Thursdays from mid-September 2025 onwards to ensure students receive their first payment as soon as possible.

Once your first payment has been issued, the rest of your payments are paid monthly. Maintenance payments are made once per calendar month during the academic year. The full schedule for the academic year 2025/26 can be found on Susi’s website (susi.ie).

If you get awarded a fee grant by Susi, it will be paid directly to your college on your behalf. Continued attendance on your course will be verified by Susi throughout the academic year.

If you decide not to attend your course, defer your place or withdraw during the academic year, it’s important to deregister with your college and cancel your grant application through your Susi student portal.