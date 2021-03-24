Leaving Cert students to wear face masks for oral exams after public health outcry

Leaving Cert students will be required to wear face masks during oral exams following a last-minute reversal of official guidance.

The move follows an outcry among teachers and students who argued that not allowing face masks was contrary to public health advice and would place individuals at risk.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) issued “supplementary guidance” to schools on Wednesday evening which “provide for masks to be worn by candidates and interviewers during the interviews”.

Oral exams for tens of thousands of Leaving Cert students are set to get under way in schools during the Easter break between March 26th and April 15th.

Guidance issued to schools last Friday evening stated that masks would not be permitted on the basis that they could interfere with clear communication and recordings.

However, in a statement, Minister for Education Norma Foley said it was important that both students and staff feel comfortable during the oral exam interviews this year.

“In addition to very clear public health advice issued last week, the SEC has introduced a requirement for both interviewer and student to wear face masks during the entirety of the interview, except in cases where students are already exempted from wearing masks,” she said.

“I wish all students the very best as they continue to prepare for the oral examinations over the coming weeks.”

Public health measures to be put in place by schools hosting exam interviews include the use of Perspex screens, along with social distancing, ventilation, cleaning and sanitation measures.

This year, the oral exam interview is being organised by schools. This teacher will ask the questions and conduct the interview, but they will not mark candidates’ performance.

Instead, the exams will be recorded on a device and submitted to the SEC for assessment.

Alarm

The French Teachers’ Association of Ireland, which raised its concerns directly with the SEC, said it welcomed the announcement.

The association said it had received many calls in recent days expressing alarm over the health and safety implications of not allowing students and their teachers to wear face masks.

“Those who contacted us expressed huge anxiety and concern that they may transmit the Covid virus to vulnerable members of their household,” the association said on Tuesday, prior to the change in guidance.

“They also risked infecting their students. While some teachers can tell their school management about their concerns, others, living in the same community as their students or on part-time contracts, are more hesitant.”