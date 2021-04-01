Grant system improved for disadvantaged students, Minister says

Renewal applications for the student grant scheme for the 2021-22 academic year will open on Thursday, while a number of improvements have been made for the most disadvantaged students, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said.

These include an increase in the postgraduate fee grant and an increase in the income threshold, while a number of Department of Social Protection and other payments are to be included as income disregards.

Furthermore, students who received an improved offer as a result of sitting the Leaving Cert this year will not lose their entitlement to their Susi (Student Universal Support Ireland) grant.

The social welfare payment for 65-year-olds would be included as a qualifying payment for the special rate of maintenance grant, he added.

“Susi is now open for renewal applications for the 2021-22 academic year,” said Mr Harris. “New grant applicants will be able to apply on April 22nd.

“The early opening date for renewal students will facilitate earlier decisions for students on their grant applications and provide students with greater certainty about the financial support that will be available to them.”

The priority closing dates for the 2021-22 student grant scheme are July 8th for new applicants and June 10th for renewal students.

Mr Harris noted an independent review of the student grant scheme was under way with more than a hundred submissions received.

“Public consultation is open until April 16th,” he said. “We really want to hear from you about how we can make the scheme better so I would really encourage people to email studentgrantschemereview@dfheris.gov.ie and have your voice heard.”