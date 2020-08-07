Face coverings to be worn in Ireland’s secondary schools where 2m cannot be maintained

Secondary school students and teachers will be required to wear face coverings in class when a physical distance of two metres cannot be maintained, new guidance issued by the Department of Education has said.

On Friday, Minister for Education Norma Foley issued an update on the roadmap for reopening schools at the end of the summer.

The guidelines state that it is now recommended that teachers and secondary school students wear face coverings, similar to those worn in shops or on public transport, when a physical distance of two metres cannot be maintained.

All staff and students using the post-primary school transport service will be required to wear face coverings on the bus, the recommendations state.

Staff, including teachers at both primary and post-primary levels, who cannot maintain a two metre distance from students or other staff will also be required to wear face coverings.

All special needs assistants (SNAs) will be required to wear face coverings, or in certain situations, clear visors, in the classroom and other staff such as bus escorts, who have close contact with students, will be required to wear face coverings.

John Boyle, general secretary, of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has welcomed the guidelines.

“We welcome today’s announcement from the Department of Education that teachers who are unable to maintain two metres social distancing in their classrooms are advised to wear face masks or visors as appropriate,” Mr Boyle said.

“Schools will have the option of ordering face coverings centrally on the newly established government procurement portal.”

Andy Pike, head of health at Fórsa trade union, said he welcomed the new and proactive attitude to the use of facemasks and visors.

“This is a significant improvement on the earlier Government response, which sought to avoid the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) in schools,” he said.

“Fórsa sought and received confirmation that schools will be able to draw down and purchase adequate stocks of N75 face masks, which protect against the contraction of Covid-19,” he said.