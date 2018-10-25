Department signed off on rapid build schools, says building firm

The building firm at the centre of controversy over schools which have been shut due to structural concerns has insisted that the Department of Education signed off on each project.

Safety checks are being conducted over the coming days on more than 40 schools built over the past decade or more by Western Building Systems (WBS) following the closure of three schools this week.

In a statement, the firm said department contracts stipulated that the three schools should be completed within a timeframe of 20-26 weeks.

“We met these timelines as per our contractual obligations. The department itself deemed each project to be fully compliant, issuing the supporting certificates of completion,” it said.

It added that wrote to the Minister for Education on Wednesday seeking an “urgent meeting”.

“We were subsequently contacted to meet with department representatives today. We welcome this development as it allows for a better understanding of why these three schools, previously deemed compliant by the department, have now been closed,” it said.

“Mindful of pupils, parents and teachers, we are determined to work with the Department to get to the bottom of this matter.”

Safety defects

Concerns first arose over schools built by the firm in 2015 when fire safety defects were uncovered.

This led to a check on 30 schools built by the firm which, in turn, uncovered structural concerns last week.

The firm said it has “responded in full” to reports for 20 of these schools and it is awaiting receipt of 10 outstanding reports.

In the meantime, WBS says it is engaging in the assessment process for the three closed schools, Ardgillan Community College, Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke’s National School, Mulhuddart.

There was relief on Wednesday evening when the structural inspection of Gaelscoil Teach Giúise in Firhouse, Dublin – built last year – did not reveal any significant issues.

This may suggest that schools built in more recent years were of a higher standard.

Most concern will now focus on the 30 or so schools built by WBS during the department’s “rapid-build” programme between 2007 and 2013.

Closures

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said it is likely that more schools would be ordered to close over the coming days.

These decisions will be based on the outcomes of structural safety checks which are due to take place before the return of schools after the mid-term break.

Officials acknowledge they face major challenges in sourcing alternative accommodation for any schools which may be ordered to close.

A search is currently under way to find temporary accommodation for the 1,200 students affected by the closure of two primary schools in Tyrrelstown, Dublin.

It is understood that Blanchardstown Further Education and Training has offered space to students, while officials are also examining the use of spare capacity in secondary schools. It is likely that pupils will be spread across a number of locations following the mid-term break.

Structural engineers have told department officials that engineering solutions can put in place to manage the structural risks to buildings so far.

It is uncertain how long these steps could take, with some education sources indicating it could take up to next summer to complete remedial works in some cases.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with Mr McHugh, visitied St. Luke’s Tyrrelstown Educate Together on Thursday morning to discuss efforts being made to source alternative accommodation. Both schools are in the Taoiseach’s constituency.