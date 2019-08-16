10 step guide to being an Irish writer, deepfakes, college study tips and more

A 10-step guide to being an Irish writer: Emigrating, swearing and competitiveness are among author Rosemary Jenkinson’s tips. Read more here.

How can you spot a deepfake, and if you can’t is that a problem? How odd that a harmless doctored video of Bill Hader impersonating Tom Cruise would be the trigger for full-on panic about the “deepfake” phenomenon. Read more here.

Six of the best films to see in cinemas this weekend: Irish Times writers review Once Upon a Time in . . . Hollywood, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Transit, Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows. Read more here.

How to study effectively in college: School is behind you and as the first taste of college freedom beckons, there’s a strong temptation to kick back and really enjoy student life. However, while studying might be the last thing on your mind, it’s what got you into college in the first place and to get what you want out of the next few years, you’re going to have to keep it up. Read more here.

How to thrive in your college exams: Grief, a major accident, the break-up of a long-term relationship, and moving house. What do all of these have in common? They’re major life transitions, but to them can be added another one: starting college. Read more here.

Families who cannot afford to send their children to university should consider more affordable options in regional colleges, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has said. Read more here.

Ar an 25 Bealtaine, 1798, i gcathair Bhaile Átha Cliath, dhaor armchúirt Patrick Ledwich agus fear darb ainm Wade chun báis. Read more here.

Taylor Swift wants you to know that she can do anything. Testing the waters with a drum ’n’ bass wobble in 2012’s I Knew You Were Trouble, the singer from Pennsylvania traded in her country beginnings and sneaky clean image for 1980s-inspired synth-pop on 2014’s 1989. Read more here.