Two paramilitary-style shootings in Belfast

Two men were hospitalised in Belfast last night following separate paramilitary-style shootings.

The attacks occurred within the space of an hour in the Ballymurphy and New Lodge areas in the west and north of the city on Sunday evening.

In the first incident a 41-year-old man was attacked in his home by a group of men in the Divismore Park area of Ballymurphy at around 7.35pm. The victim sustained five gunshots to his arms and legs.

This was followed by a second attack in the Upper Meadow Street area of the New Lodge at around 8.30pm, where a 26-year-old man was shot three times in the legs by a group of men, again in his own home.

Both victims were rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment, and their injuries are said to be potentially life-changing.

“These were terrifying attacks in the victims’ own home. They are another example of a criminal group trying to control communities with the use of weapons, violence and fear,” a spokesman for the PSNI said.

A police helicopter was last night carrying out aerial searches in Belfast in support of follow-up investigations. Anyone with information on the incidents has been asked to contact the PSNI.