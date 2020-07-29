Two men killed in single vehicle crash in Co Monaghan

Two men have been killed in a single vehicle collision in Co Monaghan.

The crash happened shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday on the R181, between Castleblayney and Lough Egish.

The two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators are to examine the scene to attempt to determine the cause of the crash. The road in question is closed off with local traffic diversions in place.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2-2:30pm to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111,” he said.