Two killed in separate road crashes in Tipperary

Two separate single-vehicle incidents happened in Birdhill and Toomevara

The road remains closed at the scene, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators
Two people have been killed in separate road crashes in Tipperary.

A man (40s) was killed in a single vehicle road crash in Birdhill, Tipperary in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the R445 between 10pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 80s was killed in a road crash in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Toomevara between midnight and 2.20am on Sunday, gardaí said.

The woman was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has been notified about both incidents and remains have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem examinations will take place.

The two roads remain closed, and both are preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either crash to contact them.

