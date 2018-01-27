Three men to appear in court following attempted pharmacy robbery

Three armed men who were arrested following an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in north Dublin will appear in court on Monday morning.

The men entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack on Friday carrying knives at around 6pm and demanded money and medicines from staff.

Gardaí arrived and arrested two men at the scene.

A third man was arrested a short distance away while trying to escape with property and some weapons.

The men, two of whom are aged in their 30s and one in his 20s, were questioned at Raheny and Clontarf Garda stations and will appear before Dublin district court on Monday to face charges arising from the incident.