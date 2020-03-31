Three men arrested after shooting at house in Athy Co Kildare

Three men have been arrested after a gun attack at a house in Athy, Co Kildare, on Monday night.

A man in his 40s was at home at a house in White Castle Lawns in the town when shots were fired at the property at about 10.15pm.

The sole occupant of the house went to check outside when he heard loud bangs and saw damage to the house’s front door from a number of gunshots.

“Gardaí attended the scene and discovered bullet casings,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement.

“A technical examination of the scene has been carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.”

After the shooting three suspects were arrested and they were still being question on Tuesday.

The three men in custody, two in their 20s and one in his late teens, were taken to Garda stations in Co Kildare for questioning.

They were being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, allowing for their detention without charge for up to 72 hours.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact them at Kildare town garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More to follow