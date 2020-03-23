Four men arrested following robbery of shop in Co Meath

Four men in their 30s have been arrested following a robbery at a convenience store in Trim, Co Meath, on Sunday.

Two men entered the store on the Navan Road at about 7.15pm, one of whom was armed with a carjack. A sum of cash as well as a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol was taken. Unleaded petrol was also placed into the vehicle used by the men.

The men left the scene in this vehicle and gardaí later located it at a residence in Navan. Gardaí said no one was injured during the incident.

In a follow-up operation in the Co Meath area, four men in their 30s were arrested.

Two of the men are being detained at Navan Garda station while the other men are detained at Trim and Ashbourne Garda stations. All four men are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.