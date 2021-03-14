Three gardaí policing Covid-19 rules assaulted at house in Donegal

Three gardaí were assaulted at a house in Donegal on Saturday afternoon after calling to investigate potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions.

The incident occurred around midday at a home in Milford. Three gardaí were assaulted and two of these were brought to Letterkenny hospital to be treated for injuries.

The third garda was treated at the scene. Two men in their 20s were arrested and taken to Milford Garda station. They have since been charged and are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on March 29th.

A third man in his late teens was also arrested for public order offences. He has since been released without charge, pending consideration for the adult caution scheme.

A small quantity of cocaine was also seized during the incident.Several fixed-penalty notices for breaching public health regulations will also be issued, said gardaí and investigations are ongoing.