Suspect device near Dublin’s Christchurch Cathedral is not a bomb

It is understood a priest told people inside the building they had to evacuate just after 1pm

Updated: 60 minutes ago
The bomb disposals unit at Christchurch cathedral on Monday. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Christchurch cathedral in Dublin city centre was evacuated this afternoon following the discovery of a suspect device, which has since been declared not to have been a bomb.

Earlier, a garda spokesperson said the area was cordoned off and that the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team were at the scene.

It is understood a priest told people inside the building they had to evacuate just after 1pm.

Christchurch Place was closed from the Castle St Junction to Nicholas St and diversions were in place.

Earlier, AA Roadwatch said: “Christchurch Place is closed from its junction with Castle St to its junction with Nicholas St due to an incident. Traffic is being diverted down Winetavern St and Werbergh St.”