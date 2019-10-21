Suspect device near Dublin’s Christchurch Cathedral is not a bomb

Christchurch cathedral in Dublin city centre was evacuated this afternoon following the discovery of a suspect device, which has since been declared not to have been a bomb.

Earlier, a garda spokesperson said the area was cordoned off and that the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team were at the scene.

Not a bomb.

Evidence retrieved from scene for examination. Eod packing up — Conor Gallagher (@ConorGallaghe_r) October 21, 2019

Garda incident at Christchurch Place-Traffic diversions in place-expect delays on all approaches — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) October 21, 2019

It is understood a priest told people inside the building they had to evacuate just after 1pm.

Christchurch Place was closed from the Castle St Junction to Nicholas St and diversions were in place.

