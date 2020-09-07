Second suspect arrested in education board corruption investigation

Gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to an investigation into alleged corrupt pratices at the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (ETB).

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, is the second person to be arrested under Operation Lakefront, which was established after a report raised serious concerns about the tendering and procurement procedures at the board.

Last month detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man in his 50s “as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.”

Both suspects were arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts.

The woman was brought to Naas Garda station where she is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. she can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The operation is being led by the GNECB’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Co Kildare.

A number of issues about the Kildare and Wicklow ETB were raised in a Department of Education investigation and a Comptroller and Auditor General report last year.

The audit found the ETB repeatedly broke public contract rules and indulged in “excessive” spending on five-star hotels.