Woman awarded €218,000 after suffering injuries when car rear-ended

Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

The High Court has awarded at least €218,000 in damages to a Co Cork woman who suffered various injuries when her car was rear-ended on a roundabout six years ago.

Colette Sheehan (54), of Drimoleague, suffered the injuries when her car was struck by another driver at Shannon Park roundabout – between Monkstown and Carrigaline, Co Cork – on November 27th, 2020. Sheehan, a civil servant, subsequently sued the driver for damages.

In a judgment published this week, Dignam awarded Sheehan €130,000 in general damages, and a further €88,164 for lost earnings and other special damages. The judge asked the parties to agree on a figure to compensate Sheehan for future loss of earnings and pension payments.

The judge accepted that Sheehan suffered post-concussion syndrome as a result of the crash. This condition contributed most to the adverse impact on Sheehan’s life and career, the judge found.

Arising from this are symptoms of fatigue, photophobia, phonophobia, tingling and tightness in the scalp, head pain, poor concentration, stress and irritability, the judge noted.

The judge noted that Sheehan was off work for a year post-collision, and since then has been unable to return to work full-time due to these symptoms.

He said the symptoms have also interfered with her life outside of work, impacting on her socialising and sporting activities.

The trauma of the collision also caused the abrupt onset of menopause in Sheehan, the judge said.

The judge said he accepted that Sheehan suffered whiplash injuries to her spine, and injury to her knee.

The judge found she also suffered anxiety and depression after the collision, but noted she had suffered with elements of this beforehand.