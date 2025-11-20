Man (30) jailed for 10 years over ‘appalling’ drug-fuelled attack on aunt at her home

The court heard that Nyal Tumelty was out on bail at the time for another serious and violent assault of a woman. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A man has been jailed for 10 years for what a judge described as a “frenzied” drug-fuelled attack that left his aunt for dead.

Judge John Aylmer said Nyal Tumelty (30) carried out an “appalling” attack on his aunt Angela Cunningham in which he hit her with a bottle, kicked her a number of times in the head and stabbed her in the face at her home in April 2023.

At Cavan Circuit Court on Thursday, Judge Aylmer jailed Mr Tumelty, of Coolderry, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, for 12 years, with the final two years suspended, for the attack at his victim’s home in Coughvalley, Carrickmacross, on Saturday April 22nd 2023.

The court heard that Mr Tumelty was out on bail at the time for another serious and violent assault of a woman, which the judge described as an aggravating factor.

In sentencing Tumelty, Judge Aylmer said he had left his victim, who was 63 at the time, with severe head injuries for life that had limited her decision-making capacity.

He added that listening to the details of the severe injuries suffered by Ms Cunningham had been difficult.

The judge said the fact that Tumelty had left his victim lying unconscious on the ground for 27 hours after the attack was also an aggravating factor.

However he said he accepted that Tumelty, who had a letter of apology read out in court, was now “appropriately horrified and ashamed” of his actions.

The court was told that Tumelty left his aunt “for dead” after the unprovoked attack in which she was struck on the head with a bottle, stabbed in the face, and kicked on the ground.

He made no attempt to call emergency services and instead made off with her car after stealing the keys.

The injured woman was found lying in her own blood in the kitchen of her home the following day by concerned members of her family who had called to check up on her.

The extent of the shock, trauma and devastation caused by the incident was highlighted during the hearing as her loved ones recalled how the frenzied assault had changed their lives forever and left Ms Cunningham with “no quality of life” and permanently institutionalised.

Judge John Aylmer was also told how Ms Cunningham, now 65, and who was 63 at the time of the attack, spent many months in intensive care and hospitals until about a year ago when she was taken to a residential facility. It is expected that she will remain there, and it was also confirmed that her condition has in fact been deteriorating over the past year.

It also emerged that Tumelty, a single man with no dependants who was brought up in Inniskeen, had attacked another woman who was jogging on the Carlingford Lough Greenway on September 25th, 2021, and that he is currently serving a six-year, nine-month sentence for the offence handed down at Dundalk Circuit Court in January this year.

In evidence given by Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan, it was revealed that Tumelty had been drinking in Dundalk from about noon on the Saturday of the assault on his aunt, and that he was using cocaine as well.

He went to Ms Cunningham’s home in Clough valley at about 5.15pm that evening. Following the violent assault, her car was taken and later found abandoned in a laneway near Tumelty’s family home.

Judge Aylmer sentenced Tumelty to 12 years in prison, with two years suspended, but ordered that the sentence be served consecutively to his current sentence of six years, nine months, for a separate attack.