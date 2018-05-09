Passengers threatened in ‘orchestrated’ graffiti attack on Dart

About a dozen people wearing balaclavas stormed a Dart train in north Dublin on Tuesday night, threatening passengers and causing around €4,000 damage.

In what Irish Rail has described as an “unprecedented graffiti attack”, the group people blocked the doors of the train with pieces of wood at Clongriffin Station at about 10.30pm, preventing the train from moving.

Train passengers said they were threatened by the gang with pieces of wood.

“There was about 20 of them and they were all wearing balaclavas. They had knives and sticks and started fighting each other,” one eyewitness said. “It looked like two gangs who were fighting over who’d spray paint the train - it was unbelievable and terrifying.”

“It was the worst I’ve ever seen, incredible.”

Another witness said a few passengers “wrestled one of the lads. He had a 2x4 (piece of wood). We didn’t know they had knives as well though.”

Irish Rail said the attack “exposes the lie that graffiti vandals are engaged in some sort of artistic endeavour.”

A spokesman said: “This was aggressive and threatening criminal activity.”

The gang fled at Clongriffin, running up the train tracks as gardaí were alerted.

No arrests were made.

Gardaí and Irish Rail are reviewing the CCTV footage.

Passengers were instructed to disembark the train as the damage to the carriage was extensive.

An Irish Rail statement said: “A deliberate and orchestrated graffiti attack took place on an in-service Dart last night at Clongriffin Station.

“A group of approximately a dozen vandals completely spray painted a Dart and blocked doors individually and with pieces of wood, preventing the Dart from departing. While thankfully no customers were hurt, some were threatened by the vandals with pieces of wood.

“There is some suggestion that a second graffiti group became involved in an altercation with the vandals but we will be reviewing CCTV and supplying gardaí with all footage to assist in prosecutions.

“In light of this we are reviewing security at Clongriffin and will have immediate additional security pending the review.”