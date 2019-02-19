Murder investigation underway after man’s body found in Co Antrim
PSNI said body was found at house at lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon
epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Police in Northern Ireland have opened a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Co Antrim.
A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the body was found at a house in the Church Road area of Glenwherry at lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon. No cause of death was given.
The Major Investigations Team has been called in to investigate.
Police said its inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances but its investigation remains at an early stage.