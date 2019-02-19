Murder investigation underway after man’s body found in Co Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland have opened a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Co Antrim.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the body was found at a house in the Church Road area of Glenwherry at lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon. No cause of death was given.

The Major Investigations Team has been called in to investigate.

Police said its inquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances but its investigation remains at an early stage.