Missing woman (24) feared to have been abducted in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing 24-year-old woman who they believe was abducted while walking in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, a student from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon.

She was reported missing to gardaí by her family on Saturday night.

Her reported disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry when shortly after 6.15pm gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of Enniskerry.

Gardaí said they are searching for a black Nissan Qashqai with the registration number 171 D 20419.

They urged members of the public not to approach the vehicle but to ring the Garda immediately on 999 or 112.

Ms Valdez is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Gardaí said the scene on the R760, which runs between Enniskerry and Roundwood, was currently preserved and local traffic diversions were in place.

An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station. A case conference has been held by investigators and gardaí liaising closely with her family.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance to contact them. They said they were particularly appealing for information on or sightings of the black Nissan Qashqai, registration 171 D 20419.

Motorists have been advised that the R760 is closed until further notice between Kilcroney Bridge and Charleville House.