Man shot in ‘paramilitary-style’ attack in Derry

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in an attack which police said “has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting”.

Three masked men were involved in the attack in the Magowan Park area of Creggan, Co Derry, on Wednesday, the PSNI said.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said the incident took place at around 11pm and was “completely unacceptable”.

He added: “This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting.

“It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society.”

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. – PA