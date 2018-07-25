Man shot in leg during successive gun attacks in Ballymun

A man has been injured following a shooting in Ballymun, north Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Shangan Green in Ballymun at around 4.10pm.

A 34-year-old man received an injury to his leg and was taken to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí said about 30 minutes after the shooting a number of other shots were fired at a residence on nearby Belclare View.

No one was injured in the second incident which saw damage to the windows of the building. Gardaí said two people were later seen fleeing the area on a motorbike.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the shootings on Twitter, saying: “Anybody with any information however peripheral should contact Gardai without delay. These ruthless criminals will be brought to Justice.”

Local Fine Gael TD Noel Rock said the outbreak of violence in the area was “an all too regular occurrence.”

“I was alarmed to learn of a shooting in Ballymun today in broad daylight. This is all too regular an occurrence and I have written again this evening to the local Superintendent and the Garda Commissioner requesting the urgent deployment of resources to this area,” said Mr Rock.

“A shooting like this, in broad daylight, in a residential area like Shangan Green which is full of children, is something which would strike fear into the heart of any parent,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the victim. I hope to see justice done here and those responsible for this put behind bars,” he said.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe also called for more Garda resources to tackle organised crime.

“A very small number of people involved in organised crime in the area are causing misery for local residents,” he said.

“People have been growing increasingly concerned by open drug dealing on the streets in recent months.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400.