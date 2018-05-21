Man seriously injured in altercation on M50 near Red Cow

A man was seriously injured in an altercation on the M50 on Monday evening.

Gardaí in Tallaght say they are investigating a “serious public order incident” which left two men with injuries.

A number of people became involved in an altercation on the M50 between Ballymount and the Red Cow at about 6.20pm.

One male who was seriously injured was taken to Tallaght hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another male was also injured, but refused medical attention and left the scene in a silver Sedona car.

There was serious disruption to traffic during the incident. Investigating gardaí in Tallaght are eager to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or who may have witnessed it.

They are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.