Murder inquiry begins into death of man (52) in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a man who was found with severe leg wounds at his Dublin city centre flat on Monday.

Isaac Horgan was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday afternoon. A postmortem on the 52-year-old’s remains is due to be carried out later on Tuesday and is expected to confirm he died from an apparent stab wound to his leg.

Mr Horgan was found on his couch in his Dublin city centre flat at 11am on Monday morning having suffered massive blood loss.

He was treated at the scene before being brought to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later. Initial indications suggest Mr Horgan bled to death as a result of a severed artery. Gardaí do not believe the wound was self-inflicted.

Gardaí arrested two people in connection with the death on Tuesday morning. A man, aged in his 40s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, are being detained for questioning at Pearse Street Garda station.

It is understood the door to Mr Horgan’s flat had been damaged on a previous occasion but there were no signs of recent forced entry. Garda scenes of crime examiners have removed the door for forensic analysis.

Mr Horgan lived alone in the ground-floor flat in Markievicz House and had been seen alive by neighbours earlier on Monday morning.

The scene in the Dublin 2 apartment complex continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

The investigation is being led by gardaí from Pearse Street station where an incident room has been established.

It is understood Mr Horgan led a chaotic lifestyle and had issues with alcohol and drugs.

In 2005, Mr Horgan was put on trial at the Central Criminal Court for the murder of Scottish national Douglas McManus, who had been stabbed to death in Fatima Mansions in Dublin in 2002.

During his trial the charge was reduced to manslaughter. Mr Horgan was then acquitted of the manslaughter charge by the jury after two hours deliberation.

He was also acquitted by direction of the trial judge of assaulting Mark Holmes on the same date.