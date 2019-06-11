Man dies after O’Connell Street stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing on O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre on Monday night.

The fatal assault happened at about 1.40am on Monday night. The man was taken to the Mater Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Part of O’Connell Street is now closed off and traffic restrictions are in place. There are no Luas services running between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic. All Red Line services are running as normal.

Gardaí have appealed for anoyone with information to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.