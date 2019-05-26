Man arrested following seizure of €221,000 worth of drugs in Dublin

Gardaí investigating organised crime in north Dublin have raided a house and seized an assortment of drugs valued at about €221,000.

A man who has been at the centre of a Garda inquiry for some time, an inquiry which has included surveillance, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, who is in his 40s, was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. He was still in custody at Finglas Garda station on Sunday, having been arrested at the house in nearby Dunsink Green.

A team of gardaí raided the house under search warrant on Saturday night and seized cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €221,000.

A smaller amount of heroin and drugs paraphernalia was also discovered, as well as illicit cigarettes.

The cigarettes were smuggled into the State and were destined for sale on the black market, with duties and taxes not paid upon their entry to the Republic.

“As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs in the Finglas area, gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas and Community Action Team carried out a search under warrant at a house in Dunsink Green, Finglas,” the Garda said in a statement.

The investigation into the suspect under arrest had been ongoing for some time and comes at a time when gardaí are dealing with an increasingly fraught crime scene in Finglas.

An organised crime gang has been emerging in the area and is suspected of the murder of Sean Little (22) near Walshestown, north Co Dublin, last Tuesday night and the murder of Zach Parker (23) in Swords, north Co Dublin, in January.