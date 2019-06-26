Man (70s) arrested over murder of Marie Tierney in 1984

A man in his 70s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the 1984 murder of Marie Tierney in Kilkenny.

Ms Tierney (34) was reported missing on the October 22nd, 1984 having left her home in her car. The car was located later that day at Newpark, Kilkenny. A comprehensive search was carried out by investigating gardaí and Ms Tierney’s body was discovered on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on December 21st, 1984.

A murder investigation began and as a result of what gardaí describe as a thorough investigation, a man in his 70s was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the investigation. The man is currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ms Tierney was a married woman with two children aged 12 and 13 at the time she was killed. She resided with her husband Jim and their two children at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

She was reported missing on October 22nd by her husband. She had left their house on the evening of the October 1984 at about 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate, registration number 35-HIP, and had not returned.

Investigating gardaí located the Tierney’s family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later that day. Statements from a number of witnesses put the car abandoned in Newpark at about 11pm on October 21st.

Searches were conducted by gardaí and members of Ms Tierney’s family and friends but she could not be located. The body of Ms Tierney was found in a ditch by a man out walking on December 21st at the Bleach Road. A postmortem was later carried out.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded by gardaí. This is the first arrest to date of Ms Tierney’s murder.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who have information and who, for whatever reason, were unable to make themselves available to gardaí at the time, to come forward and contact them on 056-7775000 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Gardaí say that time may have given context to something they felt was unimportant at the time but may be of assistance to the investigation.