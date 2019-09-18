Man (60s) dies after being shot in Co Mayo

A man in his 60s has died after being shot in Co Mayo on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 11.55pm at Aghamore, Ballyhaunis. A man in his 80s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are currently at the scene, which is being preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Claremorris Garda station on 0949372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.