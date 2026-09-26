Woman and children endured ‘sustained brutality’ in ‘house of horrors’, judge finds

A judge found a man had housed his wife and two children 'in conditions of absolute squalor'. Photograph: Collins Courts

Tusla’s child-protection policies were found completely wanting in a case where a mother and her children endured “appalling and sustained brutality” in a “house of horrors”, a judge has said.

Judge John Campbell said the mother and two of her children “were the victims of sustained and gross physical and emotional abuse and neglect perpetrated on them by the father over many years”.

In a judgment following a District Court care order hearing in Dublin, he found the father “housed the three of them in conditions of absolute squalor” and that they were “denied basic amenities”, including toilet paper, food, heating and lighting.

Campbell also found as fact that the mother “was held as a virtual prisoner in her own home by the father” and endured domestic violence, sexual assault and financial abuse.

The father denied the allegations against him and contested Tusla’s full care order applications for the two children, whom he sought to be reunited with.

The judge said the mother “was a victim of coercive control perpetrated by the father to such an extent that she was unable to protect the children”.

He said a suicide attempt by the children’s older sibling on a school campus gave rise to the proceedings. She was attended to by school staff and survived.

The school notified Tusla and An Garda Síochána. Tusla applied for Emergency Care Orders, but the applications were withdrawn when the father, through his solicitor, consented to a period of voluntary care.

Interim Care Orders were granted in 2024 in an attempt to keep the children and mother safe, with their locations not disclosed to the father. These orders remain in place.

The judgment notes that a warrant was obtained and a woman detective garda led a search of the family home on September 2nd, 2024. She described to the court “an overbearing stench upon entering the property, which was so overpowering that some of the team were forced to withdraw”.

She said thousands of euro were found hidden in the parents’ bedroom.

The detective said of all the houses she had searched in her 17-year career, this was the worst, with neighbours appearing to be unaware that a woman resided there.

Campbell said it was “a terrible indictment” of Tusla that members of the Garda “did more for these children on September 2nd, 2024, than the agency had done in the preceding 12 years” during which it was aware of the family.

He said an independent review would address that issue more fully, but he believed it was “among the gravest cases of child abuse to have come before this court in recent times”.

He added: “That a woman in the Ireland of the 21st century could remain effectively invisible to her neighbours and her daughters’ school for years is another dreadful indictment of the agency and its child protection policies and practices, which were found completely wanting in the case of this mother and her children, who endured such appalling and sustained brutality in this house of horrors.”

Campbell said Tusla must revise its procedures “so that decent and conscientious teachers such as this principal can feel confident to report well-founded concerns to an agency that will investigate and follow them up”.

Medical records obtained by a court-appointed guardian ad litem suggested that referrals were made to Tusla in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019, with the latter closed due to the mother’s non-engagement.

The judge said the woman should have been spoken to “in person and in safety without the overbearing presence of her husband/partner” and this should be mandatory before Tusla closes a file.

He said “a similar obligation should be imposed on all schools to meet, in person and in safety, the mother of girls attending there, regardless of any purported cultural sensitivities”.

“If child safeguarding and child protection take a back seat to cultural sensitivities, it will only serve to consign even more children and mothers to life sentences such as were suffered in this case.”

Campbell adjourned the case for a month to receive updates.