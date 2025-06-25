Crime & Law

Gardaí appeal for help in tracing driver in 2011 hit-and-run in Co Monaghan

Appeal comes on 14th anniversary of incident which killed 20-year-old Fintan Traynor

The investigation remains active and in the past 14 years gardaí have followed over 400 leads. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
The investigation remains active and in the past 14 years gardaí have followed over 400 leads. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Tim O'Brien
Wed Jun 25 2025 - 07:20

Gardaí are using the 14th anniversary of the death of Fintan Traynor (20), who was killed in a hit and run collision in CoMonaghan, to appeal for help in tracing the driver of an Audi car they suspect was involved.

Mr Traynor was walking home after a night out in Castleblayney in the early hours of Sunday, June 26th, 2011. He was struck by a car on the Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co Armagh.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Investigating gardaí believe an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in the collision. The front lower portion of the grille of such a vehicle was recovered by gardaí at the crash scene..

READ MORE

The investigation remains active and in the past 14 years gardaí have followed over 400 leads. However, the vehicle and driver have yet to be located.

Dete Insp Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District said: “I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward.

“With the passage of time, now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter. Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?

“In 14 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist