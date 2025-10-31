Melbourne Cup: Pre-race veterinary checks could impact Irish hopes of success

Pre-race veterinary checks could once again impact Ireland’s hopes of success in Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup with two horses, Absurde and Goodie Two Shoes, facing critical re-examinations to see if they can run.

Although Joseph O’Brien’s favourite for the Aus$10 million highlight, Al Riffa, passed Racing Victoria vet checks yesterday, his stable companion, the JP McManus-owned Goodie Two Shoes didn’t.

She has to pass a final test on Saturday, as does the Willie Mullins-trained Absurde. Failure to satisfy the vets will mean a wasted long and expensive trip for the race that famously stops a nation.

Officials in Australia reported “a change in its gait to previous veterinary examinations” when both Irish horses were checked. A German runner, Flatten The Curve, will also be re-examined on Saturday.

Stringent checks were introduced by Racing Victoria after a succession of fatal injuries to overseas trained horses blighted Australian racing’s most high-profile event and forced the authorities to try to reassure public opinion about the race’s safety.

One of the casualties was the Aidan O’Brien-trained Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck who had to be euthanized in the 2020 race.

Last year, O’Brien’s St Leger winner Jan Brueghel failed a pre-race test the week before the race with Ireland’s champion trainer describing the checks as ridiculous.

O’Brien is not represented this year and declined to comment last month on reports in Australia that this season’s St Leger winner, Scandinavia, failed initial veterinary checks ahead of a potential trip down under.

After Jan Brueghel was barred from racing, O’Brien commented: “It’s easy to say now, but we thought he was a massive handicap blot as a classy, unbeaten horse with 8st 7lb to carry and Ryan Moore riding him.”

He added: “Most scans are open to opinion, they gave him another in the last few days and found a shadow on the hind leg, but with all horses you can get shadows. Everything was properly done with the horse and it’s all getting a little bit ridiculous.”

Absurde has run twice in the Melbourne Cup already, finishing seventh and fifth in the last two years. Mullins has yet to win the race, but Joseph O’Brien has won it twice with Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment in 2020.

The final field will be declared on Saturday along with the crucial barrier draw. Al Riffa is an 11-2 shot to win the Cup, just behind the joint-favourites Half Yours and Valiant King.