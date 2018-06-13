Investigation into how prisoner escaped from cell at Cloverhill

The Irish Prison Service is investigating how an inmate escaped from Cloverhill courthouse by walking out of an unlocked cell.

The man absconded on Tuesday morning while waiting to appear at Cloverhill District Court which is located on the grounds of Cloverhill remand prison in west Dublin, the prison service confirmed.

A spokesman said the search for the prisoner is being carried out by gardaí.

The prison service is has started its own internal investigation into how he escaped.

It is understood the Dublin man, who was due to appear on robbery charges, was waiting in the cells adjoining the courthouse when he walked out of his unlocked cell.

He went through the court complex and exited through the front door before fleeing.

No violence was used in the escape.

Gardaí, including the Garda helicopter, were searching the surrounding areas in west Dublin and had set up checkpoints near the facility. The search is continuing.