Gun allegedly fired at three women and a child in Dublin city

Gardaí investigate reported incident in which no injuries or property damage occurred

It is understood a gun was fired on Donore Avenue at three women and a young child. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Gardaí are investigating an alleged shooting in Dublin city on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood a gun was fired at three women and a young child on Donore Avenue in the south inner city.

Gardaí said no one was injured and no damage to property was reported.

Their investigations are ongoing.