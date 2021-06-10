Gun allegedly fired at three women and a child in Dublin city
Gardaí investigate reported incident in which no injuries or property damage occurred
It is understood a gun was fired on Donore Avenue at three women and a young child. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Gardaí are investigating an alleged shooting in Dublin city on Tuesday afternoon.
It is understood a gun was fired at three women and a young child on Donore Avenue in the south inner city.
Gardaí said no one was injured and no damage to property was reported.
Their investigations are ongoing.