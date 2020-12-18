Gardaí renew appeal for infomation about car involved in fatal hit and run in Galway

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information about a hit and run in the Furbo are of Co Galway on Wednesday in which a woman in her mid 50s was killed.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the well known Pairicin’s Bar in Furbo on the main Galway to Spiddal road.

Investigating gardaí have established that the dead woman named locally as Rita Dirrane from Inis Mór was dropped to this location at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

They now believe that a 2004 to 2007 model Toyota Corolla was involved in the collision.

Inspector Brian Ryan of Salthill Garda Station said, “An Garda Síochána is appealing to the driver of this vehicle to please come forward and make contact with Gardaí in Salthill. Similarly we would like to appeal to members of the public who may have information, or may be aware of a vehicle matching this description which has sustained damage in the past 24 hours, to please come forward.”

It is understood that the deceased was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal when she was struck by a vehicle travelling from the Spiddal direction heading towards Barna.

A post mortem examination on the deceased was carried out on Thursday at University Hospital Galway by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. The results are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

Anyone who can assist investigators with their enquiries can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, or the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.