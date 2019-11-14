Gardaí arrest two people over Co Leitrim murder
Man and woman held over death of Patrick Heeran, last seen in Mohill on October 3rd 2011
Gardaí investigating the 2011 murder of a man in Co Leitrim, have arrested two people.
Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim on October 3rd 2011. He was 48-years-old at the time.
A man and a woman, both in their mid-20s were arrested and are being held at Tullamore Garda station.
The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.
A murder investigation based in Co Leitrim has been ongoing since 2016.