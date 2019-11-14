Gardaí arrest two people over Co Leitrim murder

Gardaí investigating the 2011 murder of a man in Co Leitrim, have arrested two people.

Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim on October 3rd 2011. He was 48-years-old at the time.

Garda - Update - Patrick Heeran Murder Investigation

A man and a woman, both in their mid-20s were arrested and are being held at Tullamore Garda station.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A murder investigation based in Co Leitrim has been ongoing since 2016.