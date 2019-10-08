Four gardaí injured in incident in Waterford city
Garda members left with injuries after responding to early morning incident
Four gardaí have been injured while responding to a disturbance in Waterford city. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times
Four gardaí have been injured while responding to a disturbance in Waterford city on Tuesday morning.
Gardaí arrived at Bridge Street in the city at about 6.30am to respond to a disturbance there.
While attending the scene, four Garda members received minor injuries.
A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and taken to Waterford Garda station.