First cases of driving e-scooters without insurance brought to court

Two cases of driving without insurance by users of an electronic unicycle and an electronic scooter came before the District Court in Dublin on Monday in what are understood to among the first cases before the courts dealing with these types of vehicles.

Sergei Maslov (45), of Glashaus apartments, Tallaght, is charged with driving a “black electric unicycle” on March 27th of this year on Templeogue Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, without insurance, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Gheorghe Bidiac (36) is charged with the same offence in relation to a “black electronic scooter”, again on Templeogue Road on the same date. Both charges are brought by the same Garda from the Dublin Traffic Department.

Mr Maslov was not in court when his case was called before Judge Gerard Jones in Blanchardstown District Court. The case was put back until December 9th.

When Mr Bidiac’s case was called his barrister Alan Delany asked it be put back so that he could conduct inquiries because, he told the judge, certain types of electronic vehicle require insurance and others do not.

“It won’t take long,” he said. The judge put the case back to December 9th, for hearing.

The two cases are understood to be among of the first such cases to come before the court involving allegations arising from the legal requirements for people using popular forms of electronic transport.

A report commissioned by the Government on how electronic scooters could be regulated and safely used on Irish roads has pointed to widespread lack of regulations and enforcement.

The report, commissioned by the Road Safety Authority, recommended “powered transporters” such as e-scooters and Segways should be allowed for, under certain regulations.

Following this report Minister for Transport Shane Ross started a two-month consultation period which ends at the start of November, after which he will consider if the laws around e-scooter use need to be changed.

Fianna Fáil is seeking to introduce a law that would mean some electronic scooters and other such vehicles would not require a licence or to be insured, but that helmets would be compulsory, that there would be a speed limit of 25km/h, and that it be an offence to interfere with speed limiting software on the vehicles.

Earlier this month the Dáil voted to delay by three months the introduction of the legislation so that consultation could be completed.