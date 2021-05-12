Exploded pipe bomb found in residential area of Co Galway town

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the discovery of an “unexplained” pipe bomb in a residential area of Tuam, Co Galway.

The Army said one of its bomb disposal teams was tasked to investigate the scene and arrived at approximately 11.15am.

“On arrival a cordon was established and maintained for the duration of the operation. The remnants of an exploded pipe bomb were identified. The scene was confirmed safe and the team departed the scene at 12.55pm,” a spokeswoman said.

“Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána. ”

In a statement on Wednesday, gardaí appealed to anyone in the vicinity of Millstream Park or Weir Road in Tuam on Tuesday night and up to 8.30am on Wednesday, and who may have relevant information, to make contact.

Anyone with video footage, including dash cam footage in those areas, have been requested to lend their assistance by contacting Tuam Garda Station.