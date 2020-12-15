Emergency services respond to large fire near Sligo town

Emergency services have contained a fire in a small garage outside of Sligo town on Tuesday morning, after a number of homes were evacuated due to an asbestos risk.

The fire broke out on Larkhill Road with a number of Fire Service units responding to a 999 call at 5am.

The fire involved “low levels of asbestos material,” and as a result a small number of neighbouring households were evacuated, a spokeswoman for Sligo County Council said.

Other homes within a 150 metre radius of the fire had also been asked to keep their windows and doors closed due to the asbestos risk.

“The fire has been contained and the asbestos material has been dampened down,” the council spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the asbestos hazard will be carried out by the Health and Safety Authority, she said. Larkhill Road has been closed off with local traffic diversions in place.