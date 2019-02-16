Eight Garda cars involved in high-speed chase in south Dublin

At least eight Garda cars were involved in a high-speed chase across parts of south Dublin this morning, ending when the vehicle being pursued was stopped by gardaí at the Harold’s Cross Bridge.

Details of the incident remain unclear but the chase reportedly took place through Harold’s Cross and Kimmage and ended when the vehicle being pursued was surrounded and stopped by eight marked and unmarked Garda vehicles at the Harold’s Cross Bridge.

One witness to the incident, who was near the Harold’s Cross Bridge, said they saw a light grey SUV driven at high speed by a man wearing a hoodie being pursued by a number of marked Garda cars along the Harold’s Cross Road towards Terenure at around 11.05am.

Harold’s Cross car chase ending in crash pic.twitter.com/6dkWwnn6Pm — Gary Gary (@garybgary) February 16, 2019

A couple of minutes later the same car was remerged on the Lower Kimmage Road heading toward the city centre at high speed before it was stopped at the Harold’s Cross Bridge.

A social media video shows at least eight marked and unmarked cars surrounding the SUV at the Harold’s Cross Bridge.

The grey SUV and at least one of the Garda cars appear to have been damaged.

The incident caused traffic disruption along Clanbrassil St approaching the Grand Canal and both directions approaching Harold’s Cross along the Canal itself although this has now cleared.

The Garda Press Office said one man was arrested following the incident.