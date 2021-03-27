Donegal driver caught travelling 122km/h in 50km/h zone

A motorist in Donegal was caught driving at nearly three times the 50km/h speed limit on one road, during a countrywide Garda speed camera operation.

The motorist was detected travelling at 122km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R265 in Porthall, Ballindrait, Co Donegal.

In total, 994 vehicles were found travelling over the speed limit, from 150,605 vehicles checked by gardaí as part of their National Slow Down Day campaign.

The 24-hour operation, which involved speed camera checkpoints across the country, ran from 7am on Friday to 7am on Saturday morning.

Another motorist was found travelling nearly twice the speed limit on Cork Street, Dublin 8, driving 95km/h in a 50km/h zone.

On the M1 at Dunmahon, Dundalk, Co Louth, a motorist was recorded driving at 183km/h in the 120km/h zone, more than 60km/h above the speed limit.

In Clonmel, one motorist was recorded driving at 91km/h in a 50km/h zone. On a road in Belcamp, Dublin 17, one driver was picked up travelling at 96km/h in the 60km/h area.

Another driver was found travelling at 114km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N4 near Lucan, Dublin.

One motorist was recorded moving at 141km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N11 near Timmore, Newcastle, Co Wicklow.

‘Concerning’

Chief Supt Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau said it was “concerning” that, despite promotion of the slow-down operation, “a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit”.

Chief Supt McMahon said the figures showed gardaí had detected “a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit”.

“If a pedestrian or other vulnerable road user is hit by a vehicle travelling at such speeds, unfortunately the outcome will inevitably be a serious injury or fatality,” he said. “We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users.”