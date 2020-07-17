Two more charged with involvement in James ‘Mago’ Gately attempted murder

Two more men were charged on Friday evening at the Special Criminal Court with involvement in the attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target James ‘Mago’ Gately.

Mr Gately was shot multiple times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonashaugh Road, Dublin 17, on May 10th, 2017.

David Duffy (33) of Greenfort Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and Douglas Glynn (35) of Fitzgibbon Court, Dublin 1, both appeared at the non-jury court charged with the offence under Section 72 (1) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The charge alleges that between December 7th, 2016, and April 6th, 2017, both dates inclusive, and with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence.

Mr Duffy is accused of the offence at a location within the State while Mr Glynn is accused of the offence within and outside of the State.

Detective Garda Anthony Kennedy told State solicitor Ciara Vibien that he arrested Mr Duffy at 7.06am at his home on July 16th and took him to Irishtown Garda station where he was cautioned and detained.

On foot of a DPP direction that both men be tried at the Special Criminal Court, both were charged in the body of the Criminal Courts of Justice building on Friday.

Solicitor Mr Brian Coveney, for Mr Duffy, said a bail application and a free legal aid application on behalf of his client would be made on July 31st at the three-judge court. Mr Duffy was remanded in custody to that date.

Detective Garda Jonathan O’Leary told Ms Vibien that he arrested Mr Glynn at 7.01am at Alfie Byrne House, Dublin 1, and also took him to Irishtown Garda station where he was cautioned and detained.

Simon Matthews BL, for Mr Glynn, said he would make a bail application and a free legal aid application on July 31th.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered both men to be remanded in custody to reappear at the court on July 31st.

Friday’s charging brings the total number of those who have appeared before the courts in relation to participation in the attempted murder to five.