Trial date in 2021 fixed for man charged with perverting the course of justice

A Dublin man charged with perverting the course of justice in connection with the murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly will face trial at the Special Criminal Court in January 2021.

Mr Butterly, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot dead shortly after 2pm in the car park of the Huntsman Inn at Gormanston, Co Meath on March 6th, 2013. He died from gunshot wounds to his neck and upper back.

Ray Kennedy (40), with an address at Whitestown Drive, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, is accused of carrying out an act intending to pervert the course of justice, by destroying a SIM card on March 6th, 2013.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, on Wednesday set a trial date for Mr Kennedy of January 11th, 2021. It is expected to last between four and five weeks.