Man to be sentenced for possession of heroin valued at €1.25 million

A Dublin man will be sentenced at the Special Criminal Court later this month for possessing €1.25 million worth of heroin.

Michael Brady (54), with an address in south Dublin, was found guilty in June of possessing the drugs at an apartment at Sallins Bridge, in Sallins, Naas, Co Kildare on January 24th, 2017.

The trial heard that €1.25 million worth of heroin, €1.5 million worth of cocaine and €1,000 worth of cannabis was found at the premises, in the base of one of the beds. Gardaí also seized a VZ 58 assault rifle and a variety of ammunition.

Brady was found not guilty by the three-judge non-jury court of possessing the cocaine and cannabis. He had earlier been found not guilty of possessing the assault rifle by direction of the court.

Another charge accusing him of possessing three ammunition magazines was also withdrawn by the State.

Brady had denied all charges.

At a sentence hearing on Monday, Brady’s barrister, Dominic McGinn SC, said his client was not significantly involved in “this criminal organisation” and his involvement in looking after the consignment of drugs was at the “lowest end”.

Mr McGinn said Brady was not the target of the Garda surveillance operation, did not have an “extensive criminal history” and was not a “hardened criminal”.

He said Brady had a history of work throughout his life, particularly with the film industry, and the “handling” of dogs.

Mr McGinn said Brady had a history of addiction to illicit substances. Long before his arrest, he said Brady had engaged with Alcoholics Anonymous. Since his incarceration, he said Brady had actively engaged with addiction services in prison, and played a vital role in the functioning of counselling services, helping others.

Mr McGinn asked the court to structure a sentence so his client would not spend any additional time in custody.

Brady has been in custody now for more than two years, the court heard.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding alongside Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, said the court hoped to deliver sentence on July 29th.

Brady was remanded in custody until that date.

Finding Brady guilty of possessing the heroin, Mr Justice Coffey said the “most critical” of the defendant’s fingerprints were found on blocks of heroin, showing there had been “direct contact”.

‘Compelling evidence’

Mr Justice Coffey said there was “compelling evidence” to prove that the accused man knew there were drugs present in the base of the bed. However, there was no evidence to connect him to the cocaine and cannabis.

The judge noted that Michael Brady was not “a target” of the surveillance operation, which took place at Greenogue Business Park on January 24th, nor was he a person of interest to gardaí. The house at Sallins Bridge was under surveillance arsing from a belief by gardai that there was a link between it and Declan Brady, said the judge.

Declan Brady (53), Michael Brady’s brother, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years on Monday for minding an “arsenal” of firearms and ammunition at Unit 52, Block 503, Grants Drive, Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The Special Criminal Court found Declan Brady was tasked by senior criminal figures abroad to supervise the arsenal, that was assembled to “support and sustain organised crime of the most serious nature”.

Mr Justice Coffey outlined that Michael Brady had told gardai in his interviews that he was looking after dogs belonging to his brother Declan at Sallins Bridge and had been living there for the previous eight months. The defendant had also informed gardai that he did not know why ammunition was in the house and he lived a separate life to his brother, said the judge, adding that he also denied involvement in any criminal organisation.