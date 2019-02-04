Man guilty of murdering dissident republican in Co Meath

A Dublin man has been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of murdering dissident republican Peter Butterly nearly six years ago.

Mr Butterly (35), was chased and shot dead outside The Huntsman Inn in Gormanston, Co Meath, in view of students waiting for their school bus on the afternoon of March 6th, 2013.

Kevin Braney (44), of Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Butterly.

Delivering judgment on Monday at the non-jury court, Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge James Faughnan, said the court was driven “irresistibly” to the conclusion that Braney was involved in the organisation and planning of Mr Butterly’s murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

In his opening address on October 4th last, prosecuting counsel Paul O’Higgins SC told the court that Braney “is said in effect to have been the man who gave the orders so to speak, and is shown to have had an extensive involvement”.

Edward McGrath (37), of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght; Sharif Kelly (49), of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan; and Dean Evans (27), of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin, have all received life sentences at the Special Criminal Court after being convicted of Mr Butterly’s murder.

The convicted man was remanded in custody until Friday, when he will be sentenced.