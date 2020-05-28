Kinahan cartel ‘foot soldier’ jailed over failed plot to murder Patsy Hutch

The Kinahan crime organisation carries out execution-style murders and trafficks drugs and firearms on an international scale, the Special Criminal Court has ruled.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt on Thursday said the non-jury court accepted garda evidence on the organisation and structure of the cartel as he jailed a “foot soldier” for 7½ years for helping to plan the murder of Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch.

Mr Justice Hunt said Mark Capper “knew well” what was being contemplated by his associates and he had a “shrewd appreciation” of the detail and methodology to be used in the proposed murder.

The judge said the 31-year-old’s conduct was intentional as opposed to reckless and he was initially prepared to serve on the frontline and offered up ideas for the plan to murder Mr Hutch. There was no doubt that Capper was aware of the nature and structure of the Kinahan organisation, the judge added.

Mr Justice Hunt said the court accepted the evidence that the Kinahan gang was an organised crime group involved in execution style murders in the context of feuds as well as the trafficking of drugs and firearms on an international scale.

Sub-cells

He said the court also accepted that the crime gang operated a hierarchical structure with sub-cells engaged on the direction of superiors.

Capper was sentenced to eight years and three months imprisonment with the final nine months suspended. This was backdated to December, which was when he went into custody.

Capper admitted helping the organised crime group plan to kill Mr Hutch, the older brother of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, but he pulled out three days before the attempted murder.

Capper, of Cappagh Green, Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty in March to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities intended to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation, or any of its members, to wit the murder of Mr Hutch between February 1at and March 10th, 2018.

During a sentence hearing earlier this month, the court heard Capper was hired by the Kinahan organised crime group and the arrival of Storm Emma scuppered a first plot to murder Mr Hutch.

Drug addiction

The court heard Capper, who has 65 previous convictions and has experienced drug addiction, had an IQ of 63 when he was 13-years-old and attended a school for pupils with learning disabilities.

In July 2019, a three-man “hit for hire team” received sentences totalling 36½ years at the Special Criminal Court for planning to kill Mr Hutch. They were intercepted by gardaí just 250 metres from his home in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gary Thompson (35) and his brother Glen Thompson (25) were each jailed for 12½ years. Robert Browne (36) was sentenced to 11½ years.

They admitted to unlawful possession of four firearms with intent to endanger life at Belmont Hall Apartments, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on March 10th, 2018.