Jail sentence increased for two cousins involved in ‘fatal burglary’

The Court of Appeal has increased the prison sentences of two men jailed for a “fatal burglary” at the home of a 62-year-old after finding that their original three-and-a-half year jail terms were too lenient.

Cousins Michael Casey (34), with an address at Clonlong Halting Site, Southill in Limerick and David Casey (23), with an address at Carragh Park, Belcamp, Dublin 17, had pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries, including one at the home of John O’Donoghue at Toomaline, Doon, on August 27th, 2015.

Mr O’Donoghue collapsed and died as he was about to confront the two intruders, who ran away without offering assistance.

Judge Tom O’Donnell sentenced both men at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to four-and-a-half years imprisonment with the final year suspended on December 15th, 2016.

The Court of Appeal found the men’s sentences to be “unduly lenient” following a review of sentence brought by the Director of Public Prosecutions and they were both resentencedon Thursday to seven years imprisonment with the final eight months suspended.

In seeking a review of the Caseys’ sentences last December, counsel for the DPP, Thomas O’Malley BL, submitted that the Caseys targetted four residential properties and entered three. He said they were engaged in a “spree” which was pre-planned and premeditated.

While it was not alleged that the Caseys directly caused the death of Mr O’Donoghue, Mr O’Malley said there was “undoubtedly some causative link” between the Caseys’ behaviour and Mr O’Donoghue’s sudden death.

He said the impact on the victims, particularly Mr O’Donoghue’s surviving sister who witnessed her brother die shortly after arriving home while the burglary was in progress, had to be considered and property of significant economic and sentimental value was taken from the home of one of the other victims, Mrs O’Keefe, whose home was also “ransacked”.

More to follow…