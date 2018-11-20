Judge rules ‘tinderbox’ property cannot be used for multi-occupancy

A judge has made a permanent order restraining a Dublin property, described as a “tinderbox”, from being used for multi-occupancy.

Dublin City Council last week secured temporary orders directing the occupants to immediately vacate the premises at 414 North Circular Road, Dublin 7, as it had serious fire safety concerns.

The council estimated that between 15 and 20 people had been squatting at the mid-terrace, three-storey building which had three bedrooms on the first floor and two rooms on the top floor.

When the matter returned to court on Tuesday, Conleth Bradley SC, with Karen Denning BL, for the council, said that following discussions with a lawyer for Edward Doorley, the person in control of the building, it was agreed a permanent order could be made preventing the property being used for multiple occupancy units or as a hostel.

The house was previously inspected by the council following a complaint by a member of the public and a fire safety notice was served on the premises.

Rapidly

Fire safety officers believe any fire in the building would spread rapidly and the court was also told there are no adequate means of escaping the building, no fire extinguishers, and that rubbish and combustible material is stored inside the property.

Last week, Mr Bradley described the property as “a tinderbox” saying the risk to the lives of those residing in the house should fire break out was so great the premises should be immediately vacated.

The council sought the order against Mr Doorly, whom it said was in control of the property, which had been registered in the names of his mother and aunt who are both deceased.

Mr Doorly had informed the council that his mother and aunt died intestate and no grant of administration had been applied for, the court heard.

Mr Doorly had also said the property had been unoccupied for some time but squatters had moved in and he had endless problems with them.

He said he had the electricity to the premises cut off last May and indicated he was taking legal measures to have the squatters removed.