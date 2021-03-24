Judge approves settlement for family of man who died by suicide

A High Court judge has praised the “exemplary manner” in which the HSE dealt with an action by the parents of a man who died by suicide after an alleged failure to admit him to a mental health facility.

Ross Minihan, a father of two who worked as a security guard and had a history of mental health and alcohol problems, presented at the facility in the south west on December 15th, 2015, the court heard.

However, it was felt his admission was not warranted and he was asked to come back the next day. He did not return because he had taken his own life.

His parents, Michael and Mary Miniban, Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Co Limerick, sued the HSE for damages claiming wrongful death over its care of the deceased. The claim was denied.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told on Wednesday that, following mediation, the matter had been settled.

Conor Halpin SC, for the HSE, said his client had written a letter to the parents expressing its regret at the death of their son and expressing its sincerest condolences.

Simons Mills SC, for the Minihans, said there had been an offer of €200,000 from the HSE which he asked the court to approve.

Counsel said the family was very grateful for the way the HSE approached the case and at the expression of regret.

The bulk of the settlement, €159,000, was for the past and future of the deceased’s children who the grandparents have been providing for.

Mr Justice Cross said it was a very sad and tragic case. “The manner in which the HSE has dealt with the matter has been exemplary and this is of great comfort to the family”, he said.

He had no hesitation in approving the settlement.