Ian Bailey appears before High Court in relation to arrest warrant

A former journalist has appeared before the High Court in Dublin in relation to a warrant seeking his arrest and extradition to France over the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Ian Bailey (62) was arrested last month after a High Court judge endorsed the European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities.

He is wanted in France for the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier in 1996.

It is the third time the French authorities have sought his extradition.

Mr Bailey was found guilty by a Paris court in his absence in May this year of killing Ms Toscan du Plantier (39) following a trial of only three days after Irish authorities twice refused to extradite him.–PA